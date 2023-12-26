Man killed as pickup van hits his bike in Dhaka's Meradia

A man was killed after a pickup van hit his motorbike in Dhaka's Meradia area last night.

The deceased was identified as Mirajul Islam Ratul, 24.

The incident took place in front of Meradia Bazar around 11:00pm.

Ratul was standing near the road with his motorcycle parked when a pickup van struck them from behind, according to Md Sifat, a pedestrian who witnessed the incident. Ratul suffered severe injuries, he added.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the doctors declared him dead around 12:00am, said Ratul's uncle Shipon Mia, adding that their home is in Joypara village of Dhaka's Dohar but Ratul used to live with his family at North Goran.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.