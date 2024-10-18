Man killed in Gazipur accident, locals torch bus

A man was killed as a bus hit him on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Basan area today.

Protesting the accident that took place around 12:30pm, locals set fire to the Ajmeri Paribahan bus, said Tushar Miah, sub-inspector of Basan Police Station.

The identity of the deceased could not be determined immediately, he said.

The accident took place while the man was trying to cross the road at Bhogra Bypass Natun Bazar.

He died on the spot as the bus hit him, the SI told our local correspondent.