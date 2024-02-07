Man killed by elephant

A man was killed in an elephant attack in the Kalipur area under Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 65, a resident of the upazila's Natmura area.

The victim was attacked by the elephant around 6:30am while he was visiting his family graveyard following the Fazr prayers, leaving him critically injured, said Monowar Hossain, forest officer (Kalipur Range) of Chattogram South Forest Division.

Later, locals took Abul Kalam to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, confirmed Banskhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tofayel Ahmed.

A team from the forest department visited the spot. When a person dies in an elephant attack, the victim's family is entitled to compensation, and they have been advised to apply for it, the forest officer said.