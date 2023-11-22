Man killed as bus runs over rickshaw in Narayanganj

A battery-run rickshaw puller was killed after being run over by a bus in Narayanganj today.

The incident happened around 12:00pm on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Singboard area of Siddhirganj, said Inspector Sorfuddin, in-charge of Shimral highway police outpost.

Rabiul Hasan, 35, died on the spot.

He used to live in Mizmizi area of Siddhirganj, said police.

Rabiul fell under the wheels of the vehicle when a Dhaka-bound bus of Himalaya Paribahan hit his rickshaw from behind.

Police detained the bus driver Manir Hossain, 50, and seized the vehicle.