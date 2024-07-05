Accidents & Fires
Fri Jul 5, 2024 06:06 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 06:08 PM

Man killed in as bus rams motorcycle in Jashore

A man was killed in a head-on collision when a passenger bus hit a motorcycle in Sharsha Upazila of Jashore this morning.

The accident occurred at 11:00am near Baganchra Bazar at Amir's Muri Mill area.

The deceased, Alamgir Karir, 40, was from Kismat Ilishpur village in Kaiba Union of Sharsha upazila.

Locals said Alamgir Kabir was riding home to Baguri from Baganchra Bazar. A bus coming from the opposite direction hit his motorcycle at Amir's Muri Mill area. Kabir died on the spot.

Jayanto Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Navaran Highway Police Station, confirmed the bus was seized, but the driver escaped.

Attempts are being made to arrest him, he said.

The body has been handed over to the family, he added.

