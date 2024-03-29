Man killed as bus hits electric pole in Bakshibazar

A man was killed after a bus crashed into a roadside electric pole in Dhaka's Bakshibazar area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tofazzal Hossain, 30, a civil staff (reporter) of Special Branch (SB) of police, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

While talking to reporters at the hospital, Imrul Hasan, a friend of the deceased, said Tofazzal hailed from Konabhawal village of Tarail upazila of Kishoreganj district. He used to live in a rented house in the capital's Mugda with his wife and one child.

The incident took place in front of Fazle Rabbi Hall of Dhaka Medical College in Bakshibazar around 5:00pm, he added.

Doctors declared Tofazzal dead around 5:45pm after he was brought to the DMCH with several injuries, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, adding the body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mushfiqur Rahman, another passenger of the bus, told reporters that the man was sitting in the back seat of the bus of Thikana Paribahan during the accident.

While the bus was heading towards Signboard area, its rear portion hit an electric pole on the road in front of Fazle Rabbi Hall.

Tofazzal was seriously injured as the glass behind the bus broke and fell on him following the hit.