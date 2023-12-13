Man killed in bike-truck collision in N’ganj
A motorcyclist was killed and another injured as the motorcycle and a truck collided head-on in Narayanganj today.
The incident happened at 10:00am at Asian Highway in Amlabo area of Rupganj upazila, said police.
Rajib Biswas, 40, from Deboi village in the upazila died on the spot, said Inspector Ali Ashraf, in-charge of Bhulta Highway Police Camp.
He said the motorbike was heading to Kanchan from Bhulta.
The injured -- Md Mosleuddin, 55, who was on the bike -- took treatment at a local private hospital.
The truck driver managed to flee with the vehicle, said the police officer.
