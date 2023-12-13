Man killed in bike-truck collision in N’ganj

Accidents & Fires
Wed Dec 13, 2023 09:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 09:30 PM

A motorcyclist was killed and another injured as the motorcycle and a truck collided head-on in Narayanganj today.

The incident happened at 10:00am at Asian Highway in Amlabo area of Rupganj upazila, said police.

Rajib Biswas, 40, from Deboi village in the upazila died on the spot, said Inspector Ali Ashraf, in-charge of Bhulta Highway Police Camp.

He said the motorbike was heading to Kanchan from Bhulta.

The injured -- Md Mosleuddin, 55, who was on the bike -- took treatment at a local private hospital.

The truck driver managed to flee with the vehicle, said the police officer.

