Man killed in bike-truck collision in Lalmonirhat

The accident occurred on Lalmonirhat-Kurigram road in Gidaler-Tepati area

A young man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a truck in Lalmonirhat's Sadar upazila today.

The deceased was identified as Golam Zakaria Plabon, 24, of Shakhati village in Kaliganj upazila, while the injured were Mahathir Mohammad Fuad, 22, and Atiqur Rahman Riju, 32.

The accident occurred on the Lalmonirhat-Kurigram road in Gidaler-Tepati area of Mahendranagar union, said police.

According to police and locals, the three youths were heading towards Barabari from Mahendranagar on a motorcycle. When they reached Gidaler-Tepati area around noon, their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Plabon died on the spot, while two others -- Fuad and Riju--were critically injured.

They were taken to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital, from where Fuad was referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

On information, a team from Lalmonirhat Fire Service and Sadar Police Station recovered the body from the scene.

Sub-Inspector Rawshan Ali of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station confirmed the accident.

Police seized the truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee.