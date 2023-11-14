Man killed after loose wheel from truck hits motorcycle

One person was killed and another injured when a wheel from a truck came loose and hit a motorcycle in Jhenaidah Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased, Rasel Ferdous, 40, from Bhatpara village, was killed on the spot. Rajon Hossain, 32, suffered injuries in the accident.

The incident took place on the Jhenaidah-Chuadanga road when the right rear wheel of a Faridpur-bound truck, carrying 16 cattle, detached and hit Rasel's motorcycle.

The injured, who was riding pillion, has been admitted to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital.

Deputy Assistant Director Abdus Salam of the Fire Service confirmed the details, stating, "After receiving a call, our personnel recovered the deceased's body from the scene."

He added that the body has been sent to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station OC Shaheen Uddin said, "No case has been filed in this incident yet."