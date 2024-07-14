Man killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Dhaka

A man was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit him on Dhaka's Mazar Road early today.

The deceased, Sohel Mia, 40, hailed from Bhola was a herder at Gabtoli cattle market.

According to Sohel's wife, Kulsum Akhtar, and Md Hanif, a co-worker, a vehicle hit him at 2:45am while he was crossing the road.

He was first taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 5:00am, they added.

Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the body was kept in the morgue for autopsy.

The police are investigating the incident.