Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:47 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Man killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Dhaka

Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:41 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:47 AM

A man was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit him on Dhaka's Mazar Road early today.

The deceased, Sohel Mia, 40, hailed from Bhola was a herder at Gabtoli cattle market.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Sohel's wife, Kulsum Akhtar, and Md Hanif, a co-worker, a vehicle hit him at 2:45am while he was crossing the road.

He was first taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 5:00am, they added.

Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the body was kept in the morgue for autopsy.

The police are investigating the incident.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

রাষ্ট্রপতির কাছে স্মারকলিপি: মিছিল নিয়ে বঙ্গভবনের পথে শিক্ষার্থীরা

সকাল ১১টার দিকে শিক্ষার্থীরা ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের কেন্দ্রীয় গ্রন্থাগারের সামনে জড়ো হতে শুরু করেন। জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ও ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের অধিভুক্ত সাত কলেজ শিক্ষার্থীরাও মিছিলে যোগ দিয়েছেন।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

ট্রাম্পকে যিনি গুলি করেছেন

১৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification