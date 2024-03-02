Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 2, 2024 01:03 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 01:04 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Man killed after being hit by train in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 2, 2024 01:03 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 01:04 PM
Star Online Graphics

A man died this morning after being hit by a train in Konabari area of ​​Gazipur.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, reports our local correspondent quoting Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam of Junction Railway Police in Joydebpur.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This incident took place in Kholapara Purbapara area under Konabari Police Station around 8:00am, the SI said.

Locals said that they found the dismembered body of an unidentified male person near a culvert of the railway line at pillar no 3656.

On getting information, police members, including Konabari Police Station's SI Saidur Rahman Khan, rushed to the spot.

As the body is on the railway line, the concerned railway authorities have been informed to take necessary measures, said the SI.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘এত মানুষের মৃত্যুর জন্য অব্যবস্থাপনাই দায়ী’

রাজধানীর বেইলি রোডের গ্রিন কোজি কটেজে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে প্রাণ হারানো কুমিল্লার পাঁচ জনের দাফন সম্পন্ন হয়েছে। গতকাল শুক্রবার তাদের দাফন করা হয়। 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

উন্নয়নশীল দেশ হওয়ার পরও ৩ বছর শুল্ক সুবিধা পাবে বাংলাদেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification