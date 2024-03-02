Man killed after being hit by train in Gazipur

A man died this morning after being hit by a train in Konabari area of ​​Gazipur.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, reports our local correspondent quoting Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam of Junction Railway Police in Joydebpur.

This incident took place in Kholapara Purbapara area under Konabari Police Station around 8:00am, the SI said.

Locals said that they found the dismembered body of an unidentified male person near a culvert of the railway line at pillar no 3656.

On getting information, police members, including Konabari Police Station's SI Saidur Rahman Khan, rushed to the spot.

As the body is on the railway line, the concerned railway authorities have been informed to take necessary measures, said the SI.