Man, granddaughter killed in road crash

A man and his granddaughter were killed and another woman was injured when the motorcycle carrying them was rammed by a brick-laden truck in the Nayapara area of Lohagara upazila in Chattogram yesterday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as motorcycle rider Md Iqbal, 57, and his 7-year-old granddaughter.

Lohagara Fire Service Station In-Charge Rabiul Alam confirmed the matter and said a man and his granddaughter died and a woman was injured.

"On information, our team carried out a rescue operation immediately and recovered the bodies. The injured woman was taken to the hospital," he said.