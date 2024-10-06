Accidents & Fires
Man found dead near electric pole in Gazipur

Photo: Collected

Police recovered the body of a man today from beneath an electricity pole in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar Hossain, 30, of Mymensingh, reports our Gazipur correspondent, quoting Sub-Inspector Wahid Miah of Sreepur Police Station.

The incident occurred on the south side of Nimuria Islamia Madrasa in Nimuria village of Prahladpur around 7:00am. Locals spotted the body and notified the police immediately, the SI said.

Upon receiving the report, officials from Sreepur Police Station, the Detective Branch, and the Police Bureau of Investigation went to the spot.

Sub-Inspector Wahid told The Daily Star that legal procedures are underway, including preparation of a report.

He added that initial assessments suggest the young man may have climbed the electricity transmitter pole and died due to electrocution. Further details will be confirmed following a thorough investigation.

