Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 01:51 AM

Man found dead beside road

A man was found dead beside Panchagarh-Banglabandha highway at Goalpara village in Sadar upazila, Panchagarh early yesterday.

Police suspect Lal Mia, 34, from Jagdal Bazar area, was killed in a road accident.

Tentulia Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Samsul Haque said they recovered the body after being informed by locals.

The SI said Lal Mia might have been run over by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road.

Police handed over the body to the family after legal procedures.

