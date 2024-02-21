Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Wed Feb 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 01:55 AM

Accidents & Fires

Man, father-in-law killed in road accident

A man and his father-in-law were killed and another person was injured as their car collided with a vehicle in Narayanganj early yesterday.

The accident occurred on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Bandar upazila while they were heading home in Cumilla from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, according to police.

Mohammad Ullah, 35, a Malaysian expatriate, died on the spot, said Rezaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kanchpur Highway Police Station.

His father-in-law Siddikur Rahman, 58, a Saudi expatriate, was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the OC.

The injured could not be identified immediately, said police.

Mohammad Ullah, who returned from Malaysia on a vacation a few days ago, went to the Dhaka airport to receive Siddikur Rahman, said the family members.

