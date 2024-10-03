Man falls to his death as hospital lift malfunctions

A man died after falling into a lift shaft in Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

The dead was identified as Zahid, 45, an expatriate worker hailing from Cumilla. He was living with his wife and in-laws in Gazipur's Targach area.

Quoting the hospital's Director Aminul Islam, Civil Surgeon Mahmuda Akhtar told The Daily Star the victim's pregnant wife was admitted to the hospital on Saturday for the delivery of their daughter.

On Tuesday night, Zahid called the lift to the 11th floor of the building, where his wife's room was, to go downstairs. The doors to the lift opened before the lift reached the floor and Zahid fell into the shaft, resulting in his death, she said.

She added that action would be taken after an investigation. "The hospital authorities have already initiated a probe into this."

Speaking to journalists at the hospital, the victim's sister-in-law said, "My sister and niece's futures are now uncertain. How will they survive? We want justice and trial of those responsible for my brother-in-law's death."

Speaking to this newspaper, Sohel Mia, duty officer of Joydebpur Fire Service, said, "We went to the spot after the hospital authorities informed us about the incident. After reaching, we saw the victim was already taken out of the shaft."

Inspector Rahedul Islam, investigation officer of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, said the hospital authorities have kept the victim's body in the morgue.

On May 12, a patient of the same hospital --Mumtaz Begum, 53 -- died after being stuck in a lift for 45 minutes.

The same day, the hospital authorities in a letter to the Directorate General of Health Services blamed the people inside the lift, saying they banged on the door, causing the "door safety" system to fail.

On May 3, another patient at the hospital -- Zillur Rahman, 70 -- died after falling through an open gap next to the lift on the 12th floor.