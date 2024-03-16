Man electrocuted to death in Dinajpur

A 24-year-old man died after being electrocuted in Dinajpur's Nawabganj upazila yesterday morning.

The victim, Rakibul Hasan Rabbi, was the son of Enamul Hoque of Malarpara of the upazila.

Quoting his family members, Sub-inspector Nuruzzaman of Nawabganj Police Station said Rabbi came in contact with a live electric wire when he was connecting the wiFi router at his house around 10:30am. He died on the spot, the SI said.

An unnatural death case was filed, he added.