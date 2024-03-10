Man dies trying to board moving train

A man died on the spot after he slipped and fell under a moving train while trying to get on the Dhaka-bound Drutojan Express at Birampur Railway Station in Dinajpur yesterday around 11:30am, said railway police.

Shafiqul Islam, 40, a garment trader, had been living in Dhaka with his family and came to Birampur a couple of days ago, said Station Master Anand Kumar Chakraborty.

Firefighters from Birampur Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered his body.

Rafiqul Islam, in charge of Hilli Railway Police, said the body was handed over to family members after completing initial formalities.