Man dies as train hits him

An elderly man was killed as a train hit him in Keutchira area of Srinagar, Munshiganj yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Akkas Sheikh, 65, from the district's Kamarkhola village in Patabhog union.

The accident took place 9:00am when a Khulna-bound Sundarban Express train was passing through Srinagar area, locals said.

At that time, Akkas was standing on the track. He died on the spot after being hit by the train, they said.

Srinagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Tayabi said they are investigating the accident.