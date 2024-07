A man was killed by a lightning strike in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur last night.

The victim was identified as Gojendra Chandra Roy, 38, son of Rabin Chandra Roy from Dynur Dakkhinpara village.

Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Sadar Police Station, said the incident happened while Gojendra was going to toilet outside home, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

He died while his family members were taking him to a nearby village doctor, said police.