Man dies in Khilkhet as bus hits bike
A man died and another person was injured after a bus hit his motorcycle in Dhaka's Khilkhet area this afternoon.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
A bus of Azmeri Glory Paribahan hit the airport-bound motorcycle and ran the man over after he fell on the road. The motorcyclist died on the spot, Kazi Aminul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Khilkhet Police Station.
Police seized the bus but its driver fled, he said.
Sabrina Rahman, a sub-inspector of the police station, said they are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
"We came to know that a woman was injured in the accident," she said.
Comments