Man dies in Khilkhet as bus hits bike

A man died and another person was injured after a bus hit his motorcycle in Dhaka's Khilkhet area this afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

A bus of Azmeri Glory Paribahan hit the airport-bound motorcycle and ran the man over after he fell on the road. The motorcyclist died on the spot, Kazi Aminul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Khilkhet Police Station.

Police seized the bus but its driver fled, he said.

Sabrina Rahman, a sub-inspector of the police station, said they are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

"We came to know that a woman was injured in the accident," she said.