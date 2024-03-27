Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Mar 27, 2024 05:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 05:41 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Man dies in Khilkhet as bus hits bike

Star Digital Report
Wed Mar 27, 2024 05:40 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 05:41 PM

A man died and another person was injured after a bus hit his motorcycle in Dhaka's Khilkhet area this afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A bus of Azmeri Glory Paribahan hit the airport-bound motorcycle and ran the man over after he fell on the road. The motorcyclist died on the spot, Kazi Aminul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Khilkhet Police Station.

Police seized the bus but its driver fled, he said.

Sabrina Rahman, a sub-inspector of the police station, said they are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

"We came to know that a woman was injured in the accident," she said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
২৫ মার্চ বাঙালির ওপর আক্রমণকারীদের একজন জিয়াউর রহমানও: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

২৫ মার্চ বাঙালির ওপর আক্রমণকারীদের একজন জিয়াউর রহমানও: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘সেই সময় জিয়াউর রহমান যে মেজর থেকে মেজর জেনারেলটা হলো, এ প্রমোশনগুলো একে একে কে দিয়েছে? এটাও তো আওয়ামী লীগ সরকার দিয়েছে। বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিব দিয়েছে। এই অকৃতজ্ঞরা সেটাও বোধ হয় ভুলে যায়।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘বয়কট ইন্ডিয়া’ প্রচারণা: দ্বিধায় বিএনপির শীর্ষ নেতারা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification