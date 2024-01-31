Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 31, 2024 10:11 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 10:35 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Man dies on his way to Ijtema

Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 31, 2024 10:11 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 10:35 PM
Gazipur

A man died in Tongi today on his way to attend the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, to be held on the bank of Turag from February 2 to 4.

Yunus Mia, 60, of Dhamaura village under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria, was pronounced dead around 3:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Dr Tariqul Islam, resident medical officer of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Tongi.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mujibur Rahman, a fellow devotee, said 23 of them including Yunus left this morning from Brahmanbaria to attend the first phase of Ijtema.

On the way to Gazipur, Yunus fell ill on the bus.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঋণ শোধ করতে না পেরে মামা-মামি-মামাতো বোনকে হত্যা করেন ভাগ্নে

রাজিব বিকাশদের বাড়িতে গিয়ে তিন জনকে হত্যা করে ঘর তালাবদ্ধ করে চলে যান। দুইদিন পার হয়ে গেলেও কেউ কোনো খোঁজ না করায় রাজিব নিজেই বিভিন্ন আত্মীয় ও পরিচিতজনদের কাছে ফোন করে মামার খোঁজ নেন।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘রোহিঙ্গাদের পূর্ণ নাগরিকত্বসহ প্রত্যাবাসন চায় মিয়ানমার ঐক্য সরকার’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification