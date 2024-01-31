Man dies on his way to Ijtema

A man died in Tongi today on his way to attend the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, to be held on the bank of Turag from February 2 to 4.

Yunus Mia, 60, of Dhamaura village under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria, was pronounced dead around 3:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Dr Tariqul Islam, resident medical officer of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Tongi.

Mujibur Rahman, a fellow devotee, said 23 of them including Yunus left this morning from Brahmanbaria to attend the first phase of Ijtema.

On the way to Gazipur, Yunus fell ill on the bus.