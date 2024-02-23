Man dies en route to mother’s funeral

Accidents & Fires
UNB, Narsingdi
Fri Feb 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 03:47 AM

A road accident claimed the life of a man who had just arrived in Bangladesh from Italy to attend his mother's funeral.

He was among the two who died when a microbus collided with a stone-laned truck on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi last morning.

The deceased were identified as Shah Alam, 50, of Natai village in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila, and his brother-in-law, Selim Mia, of the same upazila, said Arifur Rahman, sub-inspector of Itakhola Highway Police Station.

Shah Alam arrived at the Dhaka airport early morning after receiving the news of his mother's death.

Later, four people, including Shah Alam and Selim Mia, left the airport for Brahmanbaria on the microbus around 9:30am and met with the incident on the way. Shah Alam died on the spot, and Selim Mia died after being taken to Narsingdi District Hospital.

The driver of the microbus and another passenger are undergoing treatment at Narsingdi District Hospital, said the SI.

