Man dies of electrocution in Sherpur

A 23-year-old youth died after being electrocuted in an elephant trap in the hill town of Nakugaon in the Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur early yesterday.

The deceased was Usman Ali, 23, of the Nakugaon Village Ashrayan Project.

Monirul Alam Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Nalitabari Police Station, confirmed the matter.

According to police and locals, a group of wild elephants came down from the Nakugaon hills to the surrounding area on Friday at midnight in search of food.

Meanwhile, the local farmers went to chase the wild elephants to save their crops. When the group of wild elephants chased them back, Usman and others tried to run away.

During this time, he slipped, got caught in the electric wire of the generator, and lost consciousness. Later, he was taken to the Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

An unnatural death case has been filed in this regard, the OC said.