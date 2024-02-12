Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Feb 12, 2024 09:22 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 10:04 PM

Accidents & Fires

Man dies of electrocution in Noakhali

A man died of electrocution while attempting to steal a rural electricity transformer in Noakhali's Companiganj yesterday.

Police recovered the body of the unidentified deceased in Habibpur village of Sirajpur union, reports our Noakhali correspondent quoting police.

Companyganj Police Station Inspector Md Abdus Sultan said around 10:00pm, the man attempted to open the transformer and got electrocuted.

The body was sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a case is underway, he added.

