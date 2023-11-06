Man dies as bike crashes into tree

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Jhenaidah
Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM

A man died after he crashed his motorcycle into a roadside tree in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah early yesterday.

Arafat Hossain, 20, son of Abdul Quader of Balidapara village, confirmed Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahbubur Rahman.

The incident occurred at Faila Missionpara around 2:00am as Arafat was heading home on his motorbike. He suffered critical injuries as he lost control of the bike and hit a tree on the side of the road, the OC said.

On information, a team from the Kaliganj Fire Service and Civil Defence rescued him and took him to the Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

