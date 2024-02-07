Man dies after steel frame from elevated expressway falls on him

The sister of the victim reacts to the death news. Photo: Collected

A man was killed after a steel frame from the Dhaka Elevated Expressway fell on him in Dhaka's Moghbazar area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Matiur Rahman, 50, a hawker.

The accident took place around 9:00am when he was selling Rexine mats in Dilu Road area.

Part of an iron frame from the under-construction expressway dislocated and fell on him, leaving him critically injured, said Sub-Inspector Al Amin of Hatirjheel Police Station.

He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Talking to The Daily Star at the morgue, Muhib Sabbir, an administrative officer of the expressway, said they are considering the victim's family's demand for compensation.

On May 29 last year, a 12-year-old boy died after an iron rod fell on him from the under-construction Dhaka Elevated Expressway in the capital's Mohakhali area.