Man dies after falling ill at Ijtema venue

A man died today after falling ill at the Ijtema venue on the bank of Turag.

Deceased Abdus Sattar, 70, fell sick at the venue this morning, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Ghiyas Uddin, a member of the Ijtema committee.

Abdus Sattar was taken to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital. He was later taken to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) where doctors pronounced him dead, said Tarik Hasan, resident medical officer of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital.

Yesterday, another person -- Yunus Mia, 60 -- died on his way to Ijtema.

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema is scheduled to begin tomorrow and continue till Sunday.