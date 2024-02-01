Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 1, 2024 10:03 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 10:05 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Man dies after falling ill at Ijtema venue

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 1, 2024 10:03 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 10:05 PM
Gazipur

A man died today after falling ill at the Ijtema venue on the bank of Turag.

Deceased Abdus Sattar, 70, fell sick at the venue this morning, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Ghiyas Uddin, a member of the Ijtema committee.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Abdus Sattar was taken to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital. He was later taken to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) where doctors pronounced him dead, said Tarik Hasan, resident medical officer of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital.

Yesterday, another person -- Yunus Mia, 60 -- died on his way to Ijtema.

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema is scheduled to begin tomorrow and continue till Sunday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তার বেড়াজালে স্বাধীনতাটাই হারিয়ে গেছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘নিরাপত্তা বেষ্টনীর ঘেরাটোপে এভাবে মেলায় আসার কোনো মজা নেই। কারণ, নিরাপত্তার বেড়াজালে স্বাধীনতাটাই হারিয়ে গেছে। এখানে আসলে মনে পড়ে সেই ছোটবেলার কথা, স্কুল জীবনের কথা।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

অর্ধশতাধিক শিক্ষার্থীসহ উল্টে গেছে পিকনিকের বাস, আহত অন্তত ১০

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification