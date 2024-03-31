Man dies after a car carrying AC land hit him in N'ganj

Victim’s family given financial aid from Disaster Relief Fund, takes custody of body without autopsy

A man was killed after a car carrying the assistant commissioner (Land) of Sonargaon hit him in Narayanganj in the evening.

According to witnesses, a speeding car hit Wahid Hossain Dilip, 45, a tiles trader of Raizdia village of the upazila, around 5:15 pm in the Aminpur area of Sonargaon. The car lost control and collided with tin-fence.

They claimed that Md Ibrahim, Sonargoan's AC (land) and his office staffs were in the car.

The man was declared dead when rushed to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex.

"The AC-land's car is known to all villagers, and 'Mobile Court' was written in front of the car. Even, we saw the AC-land was coming out of the car after the incident. The car going faster than other cars", said Md Shamim, a witness of the incident.

Md Ibrahim couldn't be reached over phone.

The victim's Jobayer Hossain, said dilip was the only earning person of his family.

However, they took the custody of the body without an autopsy after the assurance of the UNO.

"UNO sir assured us of financial help. A government vehicle killed my uncle. We know, there will be no benefit in filing a case. That's why family members decided not to file any case in this regard and took the body without autopsy."

Abdullah Al Mahfuz, upazila nirbahi officer of Sonargaon, told the reporters, "It is a clear case of accident and the family members of the deceased have no complaint. However, they have been given some assistance from the Disaster Relief Fund. As the deceased man was the only earning member of his family, if any kind of cooperation is needed in the future, it will be given following government rules."

When asked if the car was speeding and the AC (land) was in the car, he told The Daily Star they will investigate the incident and acknowledged that the official was in the car.

Officer-in-Charge of Sonargaon Police Station Md Kamruzzaman, said legal action will be taken if they receive a formal complaint.