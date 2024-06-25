Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 11:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:52 AM

Man dies after bus runs him over in Joypurhat

Tue Jun 25, 2024 11:19 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:52 AM

A pedestrian was killed after a speeding bus ran over him in Joypurhat today.

The deceased is Habibur Rahman, 70, of Charmatha village of Sadar upazila, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station, said Habibur was going to Charmatha Mor from his house and when he reached Bamanpur village of Joypurhat-Hili road, a bus ran over him, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Police seized the bus, said the OC.

