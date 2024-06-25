Man dies after bus runs him over in Joypurhat

A pedestrian was killed after a speeding bus ran over him in Joypurhat today.

The deceased is Habibur Rahman, 70, of Charmatha village of Sadar upazila, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station, said Habibur was going to Charmatha Mor from his house and when he reached Bamanpur village of Joypurhat-Hili road, a bus ran over him, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Police seized the bus, said the OC.