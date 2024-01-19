Man dies after being run over by truck in Golapbagh

A man was killed after a truck ran him over in the capital's Golapbagh area early today.

Deceased Sajib Rahman was a bus driver of Raida Paribahan. The truck ran him over when he was crossing the road, leaving him critically injured, Sajib's father Md Shah Alam said quoting witnesses.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 3:00am.

The accident took place around 2:15am when he was returning home after his duty. The truck driver drove away after the incident.

Sajib is survived by his wife Nazma and a son. Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body was kept at the morgue for autopsy.