Man dies after being run over by truck in Gazipur

A man was killed after a truck ran him over in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila this morning.

The deceased Nurul Islam, 55, is an employee of Meghna Group.

The accident took place in the Barmi Chowrasta area around 7:00am this morning, as confirmed by Sohail Al Mamun, sub-inspector (SI) of Sreepur Model Police Station.

Nurul was reportedly riding his bicycle to work when the unidentified drum truck hit him. Locals rushed him to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the duty doctor, said the SI quoting witnesses.

The driver of the drum truck quickly fled the scene with the truck, he added. A report on the condition of the body has been prepared, and further legal action is underway.