Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 10:03 AM

Man dies after being run over by lorry

A man died after being run over by a lorry in front of a factory in Dhaka's Demra area early yesterday.

The deceased, identified as 55-year-old Rafiqul Islam, was the security guard of Jara Printing and Packaging Factory.

The accident took place around 3:00am when he was sitting on a chair in front of the factory.

The driver of the lorry, used for carrying goods of the factory, was reversing the vehicle and ran Rafiqul over.

He was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 3:45am, said Mainul Hossain, a sub-inspector of Demra Police Station.

The driver fled after the incident. Rafiqul's body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

