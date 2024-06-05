Man dies after being hit by train in Khilgaon

A man was killed after a train hit him in Dhaka's Khilgaon area tonight.

The deceased was identified as Enayetullah alias Anisur Rahman, 40, of Khilgaon's Bagicha area.

He was a cloth trader by profession.

Noor Islam, a relative of the deceased, told The Daily Star that Enayetullah sustained injuries after a train hit him while he was crossing the railway line in front of his residence around 8:00pm.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 8:50pm, he said.

Dhaka railway police station Officer-in-Charge Ferdous Ahmed Biswas told The Daily Star that on information, a police team went to the spot and recovered the body.