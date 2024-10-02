Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 05:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 05:32 PM

Man dies after being hit by train in Joypurhat

Wed Oct 2, 2024 05:29 PM

An unidentified man died after being hit by a train in Joypurhat's Sadar upazila this morning, according to the Santahar Government Railway Police (GRP).

Shahed Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station, said the incident occurred at Sahapur village when the man, approximately 40 years old, was crossing the railway tracks. He was hit by the Panchagarh-bound intercity train, Panchagarh Express, and died on the spot.

The body has been sent to Joypurhat General Hospital morgue, and Joypurhat police have informed Santahar GRP police about the incident.

This comes just days after another train-related fatality in the district. On September 28, Sukanta Barman, 28, from Ratanpur village in Panchbibi upazila, died after being hit by the Borendra Express intercity train.

According to Habib Rahman, officer-in-charge of Panchbibi Police Station, Sukanta was walking on the railway tracks near Champatoli village, close to Bagjana Railway Station, when the accident occurred. Despite repeated warning sirens, he failed to move away from the tracks and was struck by the train at around 10:00am.

