Man dies after being hit by train in Gazipur

A man died after being hit by a train in Basugaon area in Gazipur city this afternoon.

The deceased Md Shanto Mia of Gazipur city was a carpenter by profession, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

The incident took place in Basugaon Club Dakshin Para area under Pubail Police Station around 5:00pm, Narsingdi Railway Police Sub-inspector Naziur Islam told the correspondent.

The SI said the Chittagong Upaban Express train coming from Dhaka hit Shanto while he was crossing the railway line in Basugaon area on a motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot.