Man dies after being hit by train in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Wed Mar 20, 2024 11:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 11:55 PM

Gazipur

A man died after being hit by a train in Basugaon area in Gazipur city this afternoon.

The deceased Md Shanto Mia of Gazipur city was a carpenter by profession, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident took place in Basugaon Club Dakshin Para area under Pubail Police Station around 5:00pm, Narsingdi Railway Police Sub-inspector Naziur Islam told the correspondent.

The SI said the Chittagong Upaban Express train coming from Dhaka hit Shanto while he was crossing the railway line in Basugaon area on a motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot.

