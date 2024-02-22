Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:06 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Man dies after being hit by train in Gazipur

Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:06 AM

A man died yesterday after a train hit him in Gazipur.

The deceased was identified as Sujan, son of Abdur Rahim of Kiran Para Bandhar Bari village of Sreepur of Sunamganj district.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He used to live in Shilmun area of Gazipur's ​​Tongi, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting police.

Sub-Inspector Chotan Sharma, in-charge of Tongi Railway Police Outpost, said the Dhaka-bound Jayantika Express train hit Sujan while he was crossing the rail line in Nimatoli area of ​​Tongi around 1:00 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

বাড়ছে সরবরাহ, কমতে শুরু করেছে সবজির দাম

শীত শেষে বসন্তের শুরুতে এসে কমতে শুরু করেছে শাক-সবজির দাম।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শিক্ষার মাধ্যম মাতৃভাষা হতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification