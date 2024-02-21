Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 21, 2024 09:23 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 09:24 PM

Accidents & Fires

Man dies after being hit by train in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 21, 2024 09:23 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 09:24 PM
Gazipur

A man died after being hit by a train in Gazipur today.

The deceased was identified as Sujan, son of Abdur Rahim of Kiran Para Bandhar Bari village of Sreepur of Sunamganj district.

He used to live in Shilmun area of Gazipur's ​​Tongi, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting police.

Sub-Inspector Chotan Sharma, in-charge of Tongi Railway Police Outpost, said the Dhaka-bound Jayantika Express train hit Sujan while he was crossing the rail line in Nimatoli area of ​​Tongi around 1:00 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

