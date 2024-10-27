Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 27, 2024 01:58 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 02:03 PM

Accidents & Fires

Man dies after being hit by train in Chattogram

An elderly man died after being hit by a train near Kadamtali Railway Crossing in Chattogram city this morning.

Police could not identify the deceased immediately.

Quoting witnesses Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chattogram Railway Police Station, said the man, aged around 65, was hit by Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express while crossing the tracks around 9:30am.

He died on the spot, said the OC, adding that the body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy.

