Man dies after being hit by train in Chattogram

An elderly man died after being hit by a train near Kadamtali Railway Crossing in Chattogram city this morning.

Police could not identify the deceased immediately.

Quoting witnesses Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chattogram Railway Police Station, said the man, aged around 65, was hit by Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express while crossing the tracks around 9:30am.

He died on the spot, said the OC, adding that the body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy.