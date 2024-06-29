Accidents & Fires
UNB, Chuadanga
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:59 AM

Man dies after being hit by train

UNB, Chuadanga
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:59 AM
A man died after being hit by a train at the unguarded railway gate of Chhotadhupatila in Hauli union of Chuadanga's Damurhuda upazila yesterday.

The deceased Alamin Hossain, 29, was the son of Zhantu Ali of Dihi Krishnapur area.

Locals said the Dhaka-bound Maitree Express train from Kolkata hit Alamin while he was crossing the rail line around 11:30am. Alamin died on the spot.

On information, a team from Damurhuda Model and Darshana Railway police stations visited the spot.

Later, the body was taken for post-mortem.

Ataur Rahman, in-charge of Darshana Railway Police, said a legal process is underway in this regard.

push notification