UNB, Chuadanga
Fri Jun 28, 2024 08:54 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 09:04 PM

Man dies after being hit by Maitree Express train

Maitree Express.File photo: Star

A mentally challenged man died after being hit by a Maitree Express train at Chhotadhupatila unguarded railway gate of Hauli union in Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga district.

The deceased is Alamin Hossain, 29, of Dihi Krishnapur area of Darshana municipality, said railway police.

Ataur Rahman, in-charge of Darshana Railway Police, said the Dhaka-bound Maitree Express from Kolkata ran over Alamin when he was crossing the rail line around 11:30am. Alamin died on the spot.

On information, Damurhuda Model Police Station and Darshana Railway Police visited the spot.

Later, the body was sent for autopsy.

