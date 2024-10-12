Man, daughter killed in hornet attack

A man and his eight-year-old daughter were killed after coming under attack by a swarm of hornets in Mymensingh's Dhobaura upazila this afternoon.

The victims are Maulana Abul Kashem, 50, and Labiba, of Dudhnoi village. Kashem was the imam of Dudhnoi Bazar Jame Mosque, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting police.

Quoting locals, Al Mamun Sarker, officer-in-charge of Dhobaura Police Station, said Kashem along with his daughter, a madrasa student, was collecting firewood in a nearby jungle around 1:30pm, when a swarm of hornets started stinging them, injuring them critically.

Hearing their screams, locals rescued them and took them to Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex from where they were referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

However, they died on way to the hospital, said the OC.

On information, police recovered the bodies and handed them over to the family members without autopsy.