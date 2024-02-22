Man, daughter die in Munshiganj road accident

Three people were killed and 10 injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Munshiganj, a man and his daughter were killed as an unidentified vehicle hit their bike on Dhaka-Mawa expressway.

The accident took place on Mawa lane in the afternoon, said Hashara Highway Police Outpost in-charge Kanchan Kumer Sinha.

The victims -- Kamal Hossain, 31, and his daughter Mahira Mahi, 10 -- were from Ramjankathi in Babuganj, Barishal.

"We are trying to find the unknown vehicle," said the police officer.

In Sherpur, a man was killed and 10 were injured when a bus crashed into a roadside madrasa after hitting a lorry in Sreebordi upazila in the morning.

Hamidur Rahman, 26, helper of the lorry from Sreebordi, died on the spot, said Kaium Khan Siddique, officer-in-charge of Sreebordi Police Station.

The madrasa was closed during the accident, said the OC.

The injured -- lorry driver Ramzan Ali, 20, and nine bus passengers -- were admitted to Sreebordi Upazila Health Complex and Sherpur General Hospital. Police seized both the vehicles but the bus driver managed to flee the scene. A case was lodged.