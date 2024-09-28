Man crushed under wheels of train in Joypurhat

A man was killed after being hit by a train in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat today.

The deceased is Sukanta Barman, 28, of Ratanpur village under Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Habib Rahman, officer-in-charge of Panchbibi Police Station said Sukanta was walking beside the rail tracks in Champatoli village on the southern ward of Bagjana Railway Station in the upazila.

Not paying attention to the repeated horns of Borendra Express, a intercity train heading toward Rajshahi from Chilahati, the man was hit by the train and died on the spot around 10:00am.

Later, the Joypurhat railway police recovered his body and handed it over to the family members, said the Panchbibi OC.