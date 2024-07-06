Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jul 6, 2024 03:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 03:42 PM

Accidents & Fires

Man crushed under wheels of train in Dhaka

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jul 6, 2024 03:41 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 03:42 PM
An unidentified man was crushed under the wheels of a train in Battala Kasaibari level crossing in the Airport area of the capital last night.

The victim, aged around 50-55, was crossing the rail line around 7:35pm when a Dhaka-bound Jayantika Express train hit him, said Sanu Mong Marma, assistant sub-inspector of Dhaka Airport Railway police camp.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue.

