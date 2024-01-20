Man crushed under wheels of train

A man died after being crushed under the wheels of a train at Nawapara Rail Station in Jashore on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Faruq Hossain, 52, an accounts manager of Sidlu Jute Mill in Jashore's Nowapara.

Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge of Nowapara Station, Anamul Haq said the accident occurred at 4:00pm when the victim tried to board another moving train and went under the wheels of the Khulna-bound Sundarbans Express train.

He died on the spot. The body was sent to Jashore Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.