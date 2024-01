A man died after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar this morning.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, a resident of Govindpur Paschim Para under Chakaria upazila.

Cox's Bazar Railway Station Master Golam Rabbani confirmed the matter, saying the body was found on the track in the Baraitali area.

The railway police is looking into the matter, he added.