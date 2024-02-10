Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:31 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:38 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Man crushed under train in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:31 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:38 AM
Dead body

A man was killed after being run over by a train in Dhirashram area of Joydebpur Junction Railway Station in Gazipur yesterday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged 60-65, could not be known, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam of Joydebpur Junction Railway Police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

SI Shahidul said the incident took place at 6:10pm when the Chilahati Express left Dhaka for Nilphamari.

The engineer blew the whistle repeatedly but the man, who was walking on the tracks, fell under the train and died on the spot.

The body has been recovered, said the SI.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৯৬ আসনে জয় পেয়ে ইমরান সমর্থিত স্বতন্ত্ররা এগিয়ে, পিএমএল-এন ৬৯, পিপিপি ৫২

পাকিস্তানের সাধারণ নির্বাচনে ২৬৫ আসনের মধ্যে ২৪১ আসনের প্রাথমিক ফলাফলে ৯৬ আসনে জয় নিয়ে এগিয়ে রয়েছেন ইমরান খানের দল পাকিস্তান তেহরিক-ই-ইনসাফ (পিটিআই) সমর্থিত স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীরা।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রমজানে বাংলাদেশে পণ্যের নিরবচ্ছিন্ন সরবরাহ নিশ্চিতে ভারতকে পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর অনুরোধ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X