Man crushed under train in Gazipur

A man was killed after being run over by a train in Dhirashram area of Joydebpur Junction Railway Station in Gazipur yesterday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged 60-65, could not be known, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam of Joydebpur Junction Railway Police.

SI Shahidul said the incident took place at 6:10pm when the Chilahati Express left Dhaka for Nilphamari.

The engineer blew the whistle repeatedly but the man, who was walking on the tracks, fell under the train and died on the spot.

The body has been recovered, said the SI.