Man, child killed in Bagerhat road crash

A man and his one-year-old son died after their motorbike collided head-on with a bus on the Bagerhat-Khulna highway in Bagerhat's Fakirhat this morning.

Khalilur Rahman Rari, 35, from Patuakhali's Garia area, an expat currently residing in Saudi Arabia with Minu Begum, 30 and child, was on their way to visit his in-laws in Jashore when the incident occurred around 8:30am, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Katakhali Highway Police Station.

Khalikur and his son died on the spot, while Minu, critically injured, is currently being treated at Khulna Medical College Hospital, reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

"The family of the deceased has been notified. We have seized the bus, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee. Legal processes are underway," the OC added.