Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Barishal

An unidentified man was beaten to death this morning on suspicion of being a thief in Gournadi upazila of Barishal.

The incident took place in West Shewra village under Chandshi union around 4:00am, said police and locals.

Homeowner Md Monir Bepari reportedly caught the young man inside his house.

Locals soon gathered and beat him before tying him up. They later informed the police.

Officer-in-Charge of Gournadi Model Police Station Yunus Mia said police reached the scene, rescued the man, who appeared to be around 25 years old, and took him to an upazila hospital.

Doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy, the OC added, adding efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased.